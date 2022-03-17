Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GXO traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,111. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

