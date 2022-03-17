Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $2.41 EPS

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. American Express posted earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

