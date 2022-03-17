Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Shares of WTER traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 571,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,295. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

