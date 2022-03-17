Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.47 Million

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $615.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.20 million to $647.40 million. Saia reported sales of $484.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Shares of SAIA traded up $21.79 on Friday, reaching $280.58. 334,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,596. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.37.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $186,244,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $98,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.