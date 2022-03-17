Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,714. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GameStop by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

