Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

