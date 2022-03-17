Brokerages Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.31). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 839,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,691. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

