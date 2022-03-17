Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

NYSE BNL opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

