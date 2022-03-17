Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BNL opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

