Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BNL opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
