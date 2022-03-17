Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

