Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

