Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

