Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $37,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 301,840 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,403,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 212,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.