Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

