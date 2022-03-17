Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

