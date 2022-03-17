BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

