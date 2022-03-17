BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.
BCTX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 264,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.47.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
