BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCTX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 264,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.