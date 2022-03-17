Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.50).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

LON:BREE opened at GBX 84.60 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.87. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.