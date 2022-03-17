bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.47

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on bpost SA/NV from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.