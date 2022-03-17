Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $235.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

BYDGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of BYDGF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 528. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.11.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

