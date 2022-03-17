Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.89. Boxed shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,353 shares trading hands.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
