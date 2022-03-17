Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.89. Boxed shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,353 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boxed alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.