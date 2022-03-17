Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 151.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,102,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $78,054,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock traded up $13.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,403. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 282.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

