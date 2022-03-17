Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.61. 5,239,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $172.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

