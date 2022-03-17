Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 452.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.18. 35,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,694. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

