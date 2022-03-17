Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

