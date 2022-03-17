Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.96. 311,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.22. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

