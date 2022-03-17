Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.78 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00238552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

