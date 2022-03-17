Boqii (NYSE:BQ) & Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) Financial Contrast

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Able Energy has a beta of 17.95, meaning that its share price is 1,695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Boqii -12.56% -89.22% -16.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and Boqii’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 0.32 -$29.68 million ($0.25) -2.20

Able Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boqii.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Able Energy and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boqii has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 445.45%.

Summary

Able Energy beats Boqii on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy (Get Rating)

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Boqii (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

