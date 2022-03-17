Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boqii by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boqii by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boqii by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 597,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,952. Boqii has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

