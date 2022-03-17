boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lifted to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.33.

BHOOY stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

