Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. Bonso Electronics International has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

