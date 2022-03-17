BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DMB opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $17.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.
