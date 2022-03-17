BNP Paribas Downgrades Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to Hold

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1,870.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 1,870 ($24.32) in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,285.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $20.75 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

