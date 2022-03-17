BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,946 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $5,664,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 70,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 12,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

