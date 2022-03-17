BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 157,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,224. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

