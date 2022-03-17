BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.03. 496,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,199,840. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

