BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,335. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.