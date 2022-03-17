BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

UNP traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,021. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

