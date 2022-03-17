BMO Capital Markets Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$2.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$2.00 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

