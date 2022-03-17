BMO Capital Markets Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$5.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Calfrac Well Services to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, January 17th.
TSE:CFW opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.28.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
