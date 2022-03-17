BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.4%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.55. Approximately 162,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 192,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

