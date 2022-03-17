Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 403 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

