Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO opened at $314.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day moving average is $366.59. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

