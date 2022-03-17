Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of LLY opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average is $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

