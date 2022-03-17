Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 771,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

BLBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.57 million, a P/E ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 0.96. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

