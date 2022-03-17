blooom inc. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

blooom inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. blooom inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,595 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the airline’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.