Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

