Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of BLNK opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.54.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

