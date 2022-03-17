BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

TCPC opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $782.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

