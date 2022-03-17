BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,103. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

